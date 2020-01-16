Special pension for Emergency Commissioned officers of 1965 and 1971 wars proposed

The Army has proposed special pension for the Emergency Commissioned and Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of 1965 and 1971 wars, General Manoj Naravane said on Tuesday.

The proposed pension will be like the Swatantra Senani Samman Pension Scheme and is with the Defence Ministry, Gen. Naravane said at an event of the Armed Forces Veterans Day.

There has been a demand for pension to these officers as they retired much before completing pensionable service. There are about 2,000 such officers and the proposal has been with the Defence Ministry since March and some clarifications have been sought, defence sources said.

Gen. Naravane also said a proposal to grant 20% more vacancies for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) to get honorary commission was also with the Ministry. Addressing the event, Navy Chief Adm. Karambir Singh asked the veterans to use their respect in society to counter incorrect perceptions about the services on social media.