Special focus on India as Country of Honour at Cannes, says Anurag Thakur

Madhavan’s Rocketry will also premier at this edition of the festival, will be screened on May 19

Madhavan’s Rocketry will also premier at this edition of the festival, will be screened on May 19

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday said India had been chosen as the first ever Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ Du Film, organised alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France.

The Minister said: “It is the first time the Marché du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions.”

Another highlight for India at this edition of Cannes Film Festival would be the world premier of the movie Rocketry produced by actor R. Madhavan. It would be showcased at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

Mr. Thakur said given that it was the 75 years of diplomatic ties between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron had special significance.

He said the Country of Honour status ensured India’s presence as a “focus country” at the opening night of Marche’ Du Films being organised at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India, its cinema, culture and heritage. Adding an Indian flavour to the night would be special performances by Indian choir bands along with folk music and fireworks. Both Indian and French cuisine will be served at the event.

The Minister said India was also a Country of Honour at the Cannes Next, in which five new start-ups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual industry; and 10 professionals would participate at the Animation Day in Cannes networking event.

India will also pitch five select movies at the “Goes to Cannes Section”, which are part of the Work In Progress lab under the Film Bazaar. They include Baghjan by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia (Assamese, Moran); Bailadila by Shailendra Sahu (Hindi, Chhattisgarhi); Ek Jagah Apni (A Space of Our Own) by Ektara Collective (Hindi); Follower by Harshad Nalawade (Marathi, Kannada, Hindi); and Shivamma by Jai Shankar (Kannada).

A cinema hall called the Olympia Screen has been dedicated to India on May 22 for screening unreleased movies, five of which have been selected. Also, Satyajit Ray classic Pratidwandi will be screened at the Cannes Classic section Cinéma de la plage.

Mr. Thakur said a dedicated one-hour conference would be organised at the main stage, comprising leaders of the entertainment sector and would position ‘India as the content hub of the World’.

The India pavilion would showcase the cinema across linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country and would serve as a networking platform for delegates, aiming to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication.