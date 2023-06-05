Special court takes cognisance of ED charge sheets in Chhattisgarh’s ‘illegal’ coal levy case

June 05, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A special court in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has taken cognisance of the two charge sheets of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case alleging extortion of illegal levy on the movement of coal, iron pellets and other articles in the State, the agency said on Monday.

The ED said it was conducting the probe against the coal cartel of businessman Suryakant Tiwari and Saumya Chaurasia, the then deputy secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office. It has so far arrested nine accused, all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

Among those arraigned in the charge sheets are Mr. Tiwari, Ms. Chaurasia and Indian Administrative Service official Sameer Vishnoi, who held various key posts.

The agency alleges to have established “proceeds of crime” worth ₹540 crore in the extortion racket. The funds were used for political expenditure, creation of “benami” assets and bribing officials. The ED had attached assets worth over ₹220 crore, it said.

Last month, the agency had attached assets linked to Congress MLAs Devender Yadav and Chandradev Prasad Rai, IAS official Ranu Sahu, Mr. Tiwari, R.P. Singh, Vinod Tiwari, and Ram Gopal Agarwal.

The ED is probing allegations of money laundering in the alleged scam in which “illegal” levy of ₹25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by the cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen”.