Special Court convicts four in terror funding case

February 17, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The ED had registered the case on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against banned terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other terrorists associated with it

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court in Delhi has convicted four persons in a money laundering case related to the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding on Friday, which was probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Among those convicted are Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone.

The sentencing order will be pronounced on February 27.

The money laundering probe, during which the ED also attached properties worth ₹1.22 crore, revealed that Hizb-ul-Mujahideen had been receiving funds through Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART). Based on its findings, the agency filed chargesheet against 12 “terrorists” involved in the offence of money laundering.

Out of the 12, eight have been declared proclaimed offenders by the Special Court. The remaining pleaded guilty before the trial court. On Friday, a Court of Additional Sessions Judge convicted them for the offence of money laundering. The sentencing order will be pronounced on February 27.

