Speaker Om Birla reviews arrangements ahead of Winter session

Updated - November 19, 2024 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reviewed arrangements and facilities in the Parliament House complex ahead of the Winter session beginning November 25. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) reviewed arrangements and facilities in the Parliament House complex ahead of the Winter session beginning November 25.

Mr. Birla inspected the Lok Sabha chamber, corridors, lobbies, waiting rooms, media facilities and other key areas, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Mr. Birla noted that several significant events will be held in the Parliament House complex during the session, including Samvidhan Diwas on November 26, death anniversary B R Ambedkar on December 6, and the function to mark the anniversary of Parliament attack on December 13.

The Speaker instructed all concerned to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of proceedings, the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Mr. Birla also reviewed the security arrangements at the complex and instructed officials to maintain a balance between ensuring unhindered access for MPs and upholding the highest standards of security, it added.

The Winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

