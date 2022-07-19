India

Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha

Rahul Shewale. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
PTI New Delhi July 19, 2022 23:58 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 23:59 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday named rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament.

The decision was notified late in the night through a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena had written to the Speaker, urging him to appoint Mr. Shewale as their leader in the Lower House, expressing no confidence in the incumbent Vinayak Raut.

