Speaker does not function on the basis of ideology or party: Om Birla

Updated - August 10, 2024 12:57 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

MPs should maintain high standards of conduct inside and outside the House, says Birla

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chairs an orientation programme for newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha in the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (August 9, 2024) said the Chair of the House did not function on the basis of ideology or party, and was the guardian of rights of all members.

Mr. Birla urged new Members of Parliament to share their suggestions regarding facilities and functioning of the House to ensure more effective arrangements. He was inaugurating an orientation programme organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) for newly elected MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha, in the Parliament House Complex.

Expressing happiness that 280 first-timers had been elected to the 18th Lok Sabha, he expressed confidence that the fresh ideas of the new MPs, along with the vast experiences of the re-elected members, would bring greater quality to the functioning of the Lok Sabha.

The MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha attending the orientation programme chaired by Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

‘Enhance prestige of House’

The Speaker said that it was very important for the new MPs to work towards enhancing the dignity and prestige of the House. The conduct of MPs, inside and outside the House, should always be of high standards; they must uphold and enhance the dignity of the House, he said, adding that people closely note the actions, words and conduct of their representatives. Mr. Birla added that it was the responsibility of the members to ensure dignified behaviour and conduct during the proceedings in the House, and in accordance with the directions of the Chair.

He suggested that during discussions in the House, members deeply study the topics under consideration and present their views succinctly. Members must attend House sittings as much as possible and try to learn from their senior colleagues, he said.

The MPs of the 18th Lok Sabha attending the orientation programme at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

