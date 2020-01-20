Speak to me ‘hashtag without filter’: PM to students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”.
Assuring students of his complete focus, Mr. Modi said they could speak to him openly. “Speak to me hashtag without filter,” he said.
He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. “Was told I shouldn’t attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” he said.
Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything,” the prime minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.