Spate of terror incidents in Jammu: Need a careful recalibration of security strategy, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Questioning the Narendra Modi government on spate of terror incidents in Jammu, the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 16 said that the government is acting “as if everything is business as usual”. He called for a “careful recalibration” in security strategy.

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes a week after a terrorist ambush on an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

Mr. Kharge said he was deeply distressed by the martyrdom of the four brave soldiers, including an officer and added that no words of strong and unequivocal condemnation will suffice for these acts of violence being perpetrated by cowardly terrorists.

“The spate of terror attacks that has gripped Jammu and Kashmir in the past 36 days, needs careful recalibration in our security strategy. The Modi government is acting as if everything is ‘business as usual’ and nothing has changed. They must know that increasingly the Jammu region is bearing the brunt of these attacks,” Mr. Kharge said.

While reiterating that the Congress stands with the Indian armed forces, he also added a word of caution for the government. “We cannot endanger our national security by indulging in false bravado, fake narratives and high-decibel whitewashing. As a nation, we have to collectively fight the scrouge of cross-border terrorism,” he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that there have been 11 terror attacks in the last 78 days in Jammu alone. “This is a wholly new development. While we must demonstrate an effective collective response cutting across political parties, the question must also be asked: what happened to all those grand claims made by the self-anointed non-biological PM and the self-styled Chanakya?” Ramesh said on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of martyrdom of four soldiers, including an army officer, in an encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely saddening.

“My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We will all remain forever indebted to the brave soldiers and their families who made the supreme sacrifice,” she said.