GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to visit India from October 27-29: MEA

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will be on an official visit to India from October 27-29 during which he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a boost to bilateral ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

“This will be his first visit to India. The visit of the Prime Minister of Spain is taking place after 18 years,” the MEA said.

Prime Minister Modi and Mr. Sanchez have met several times earlier on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

Spanish PM meets Venezuelan opposition figure amid tensions

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez, accompanied by his spouse Begona Gomez will pay an official visit to India from October 27-29,” it said.

“The two leaders will inaugurate the Final Assembly Line Plant of C295 aircraft at Vadodara, a flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative in aviation sector, which is being set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain,” the MEA said in a statement.

“External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Sanchez during his visit,” it said.

“A number of MoUs/agreements are expected to be signed during the visit which shall give a fillip to bilateral cooperation,” the statement said.

Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN Lebanon force

Mr. Sanchez will also visit Mumbai where, apart from official engagements, he will interact with trade and industry leaders, think tanks and the film industry.

“India and Spain enjoy close and friendly relations. The bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Modi visited Spain in 2017. Mr. Sanchez’s visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various sectors including trade and investment, IT, innovation, infrastructure, renewable energy, defence and security, pharma, Agro-tech and Bio-tech, culture and tourism,” it added.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Spain / diplomacy / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.