Spanish PM to begin India visit today; inaugurate Vadodara facility for manufacturing C-295 aircraft with PM Modi on October 28

PM Modi will also launch development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore in Amreli.

Updated - October 27, 2024 07:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, will inaugurate the Tata aircraft complex in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday (October 28, 2024) for manufacturing C-295 aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement on Saturday, said this will be the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.

During the visit to his home State, Mr. Modi will also launch development projects worth more than ₹4,900 crore in Amreli.

The PMO said 40 aircraft will be built in the Vadodara facility as part of the agreement, while aviation behemoth Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly.

Tata Advanced Systems is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India and this facility will be the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military planes in India.

It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft, the statement said.

Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme.

Mr. Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara final assembly line in October 2022.

In Amreli, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the "Bharat Mata" Sarovar in Dudhala. This project was developed through a collaboration between the state government and the Dholakia Foundation under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Various rail, road, water and tourism projects, among others, to be inaugurated by Mr. Modi will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh and Botad districts of the state, the statement said.

Published - October 27, 2024 07:38 am IST

Spain / international relations / diplomacy

