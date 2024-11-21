 />
Space, sea should be subjects of ‘universal cooperation’, not universal conflict: PM Modi in Guyana

The Prime Minister advocates for global cooperation over conflict, emphasising ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ mantra

Updated - November 21, 2024 11:38 pm IST - Georgetown

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Georgetown on Thursday (November 21, 2024).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Georgetown on Thursday (November 21, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Offering the mantra of ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (November 21, 2024) that space and sea should be subjects of “universal cooperation”, not universal conflict.

In his address at a Special Session of Parliament of Guyana, PM Modi also said India has “never moved forward with selfishness and an expansionist attitude”, and it has always been away from harbouring any feeling of seizing resources.

Guyana, Dominica confer top awards on PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Guyana on the final leg of his three-nation visit, is the first Indian head of State to visit the country in more than 50 years.

“For the world to move forward, the biggest mantra is ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’. The spirit of democracy first teaches us to take everyone along and participate in everyone’s development. Humanity First guides our decision-making. When we make humanity first the basis of our decision-making, the results are also ones that benefit humanity,” he said.

PM Modi proposes 7 key pillars to strengthen ties between India, ‘CARICOM’

In his address, PM Modi also asserted that it is “time for awakening of the Global South”, and for its members to come together to create a new global order.

“For the world, this is not a time for conflict. It is a time to identify and eliminate the conditions that lead to conflict,” he said.

PM Modi handed over key to Georgetown city; meets Indian diaspora in Guyana

“I believe that space and sea should be subjects of universal cooperation, not universal conflict,” PM Modi said.

In his remarks, PM Modi termed the India-Guyana ties of ‘mitti’ (soil) as full of cordiality, referring to their cultural ties of over a century and a half.

PM Modi lauds engineer-turned-Vedanta teacher Masetti for popularising Indian philosophy

He said that “Bharat says every nation matters” and underlined that India sees island nations not as small countries but as large ocean countries.

He said that in the spirit of ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’, India is also doing its duty as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’, acting as first responders in times of crisis.

Published - November 21, 2024 11:34 pm IST

