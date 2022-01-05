SP taunts U.P. govt after ex-MP seen playing cricket despite bounty on him

LUCKNOW

05 January 2022 15:41 IST

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has accused the Uttar Pradesh of patronising criminals, after a video of former BSP MP and Thakur strongman from Jaunpur Dhananjay Singh, who has a bounty on him and was declared a fugitive, surfaced on social media showing him launching a local cricket tournament.

In the widely-shared video, Mr. Singh, who faces several criminal cases, is seen facing a ball with a bat in his hand as he launches the tournament in the Purvanchal district.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav shared a clip of the video on Twitter and remarked, “BJP ka kaam, apradhi sareaam [BJP’s work, criminals roaming about free].”

Mr. Yadav advised “babaji” (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) to form a list of his top 10 closes affiliated mafias and make a cricket team out of it and start a ‘MBL’ (‘mafia BJP league’) along the lines of the IPL (Indian Premier League).

When asked about Mr. Singh’s video, DGP Mukul Goel told journalists he would get the matter investigated. Action would be taken, he stated.

The Lucknow police earlier this year declared a bounty of ₹25,000 on Mr. Singh for his alleged role in the conspiracy to murder Ajit Singh, a history-sheeter and former block ‘pramukh’ from Mau. In February, police shot dead Girdhari alias Kanhaiya Vishwakarma, alleged main accused in the case, and linked the dots to the former MP.