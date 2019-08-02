Another SP Rajya Sabha MP quits, may join BJP

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar resigned from the Rajya Sabha on Friday amid intense speculation that he too may be on his way to join the BJP. This brings down the Samajwadi Party numbers from 12 to 11.

The Opposition had suffered two consecutive defeats in the House — the RTI Act and the triple talaq Bill — as they could not get the requisite numbers to oppose them.

Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, was the first to quit the SP and join the BJP on July 15.

Mr. Nagar’s term was till 2022. He joined the SP only in 2014 after the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, he was also with the BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal getting nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Council from both. In 2009, he got elected to the Lok Sabha on the BSP ticket.

Seven members have so far joined the BJP leaving the Opposition strength dwindling fast in the House. Four of them were from the Telugu Desam Party and one from the Indian National Lok Dal. All of them have managed to retain their seats. Though the TDP has filed a complaint with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu saying it has not merged with the BJP, Mr. Naidu is yet to act on the complaint.

Sanjay Sinh of the Congress too resigned and joined the BJP on Wednesday.

With these resignations, the seat arithmetic has improved in favour of the government — 78 with the four TDP MPs and one INLD MP. Mr. Nagar and Mr. Shekhar were elected from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Mr. Sinh from the Assam Assembly. In both Assemblies, the BJP has the necessary numbers and they can manage to get re-elected. Together with these three, the BJP will now be 81.

The Opposition, which is led by the Congress (47 members), is now down to 103 on paper. During the vote on the RTI Amendment Bill, it got only 75 votes and on triple talaq only 84. On both occasions, many members remained absent.