SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav apologises for conduct of party MP in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology for the conduct of his party MP Neeraj Shekhar in the Rajya Sabha.
When the House met for the day, Mr. Yadav said he was not present in the House when the said misconduct by Mr. Shekhar took place on Wednesday.
“I, on his behalf and on my behalf, tender an unconditional apology,” he said.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said he wants the dignity of the House of be maintained at all times. However, neither Mr. Naidu nor Mr. Yadav detailed Mr. Shekhar’s misconduct.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor