2019 hate speech case | SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison

However, the Rampur court granted bail to Azam Khan, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court

PTI Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
October 27, 2022 18:01 IST

Azam Khan. File

A Rampur court on October 27 sentenced Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to three years in jail in a 2019 hate speech case, a government lawyer said.

However, the court granted bail to the Rampur MLA, allowing him time to file an appeal in a higher court.

The MP/MLA court also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

