2019 hate speech case | SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 3 years in prison

Azam Khan. File

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on October 27 convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of ₹2,000 in by the Ramput court in the hate speech case.

A case was registered against Azam Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.


