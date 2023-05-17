ADVERTISEMENT

S.P. Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group, dies at age of 87

May 17, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Hinduja, a British national, died in London.

PTI

S.P. Hinduja. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

A British national, he died in London.

