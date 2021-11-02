NationalLucknow 02 November 2021 12:44 IST
SP expels party MLA Subhash Pasi for anti-party activities
Updated: 02 November 2021 12:44 IST
Subhash Pasi is reportedly in touch with senior BJP leaders and is likely to join the saffron party
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on November 2 expelled its MLA Subhash Pasi for his involvement in “anti-party” activities, amidst reports that he is joining the BJP.
“Subhash Pasi, party MLA from Saidpur seat of Ghazipur is being expelled from the party for anti-party activities,” the party said in a tweet in Hindi.
Mr. Pasi is reportedly in touch with senior BJP leaders and is likely to join the saffron party.
