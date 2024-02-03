GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SP, Congress reach final agreement on parliamentary polls: Ram Gopal Yadav

SP leader says 11 seats have been offered to the Congress for the Lok Sabha election

February 03, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday said the party has reached a final agreement with the Congress on seat distribution in Uttar Pradesh and added that the SP will declare more candidates soon for the parliamentary polls scheduled for April-May this year.

“We announced candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats. We will declare more seats in a couple of days. The Congress and the SP have reached a final agreement in Uttar Pradesh,” said Mr. Yadav, a five-time Rajya Sabha member.

“Our alliance with the Congress is final... We have offered 11 seats to them [Congress]. The INDIA alliance will make sure that in U.P., the BJP will get defeated,” said SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’. There are a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

The SP on January 30 had announced 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, with Dimple Yadav, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri, to again contest from the same seat.

The party also announced the candidatures of Devesh Shakya from Etah Lok Sabha seat, Naval Kishore Shakya from Farrukhabad, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Anand Bhadauria from Dhaurahra, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun, Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar and Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal.

