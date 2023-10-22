ADVERTISEMENT

SP-Congress feud shows INDIA alliance has no ideological grounding: BSP

October 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Lucknow

“The recent rhetoric is evidence that both parties lack ideological basis to fight the BJP. These people are in alliances only to gain power,” wrote Akash Anand, the BSP’s National Coordinator, on X (formerly Twitter)

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday attacked the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the recent mudslinging between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners shows that both parties have no ideological basis to fight the BJP and are allied only to gain power.

"The recent rhetoric is evidence that both parties lack ideological basis to fight the BJP. These people are in alliances only to gain power," wrote Akash Anand, the BSP, National Coordinator, on X.

Mr. Anand, BSP president Mayawati’s nephew, added: “In U.P. the base of the SP has eroded and Akhilesh Yadav is losing credibility. The Muslim community voted for the SP against BJP in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls, but now everyone believes that they made a mistake by voting for the SP,” said Mr. Anand.

Tensions mounted between the Congress and the SP after seat sharing talks for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls failed, leading to both parties fielding candidates against each other in 20 Assembly seats in the State polls. SP president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the credibility of the Congress. He said only after the seat sharing fiasco, did he realise that the lNDIA opposition bloc is only for national elections.

The SP claims it has a presence in areas of Madhya Pradesh, adjoining U.P. It won seven seats in the 2003 Vidhan Sabha elections, four in the 1998 Vidhan Sabha elections and one seat in the 2008 and 2018 assembly polls.

