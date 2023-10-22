HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP-Congress feud shows INDIA alliance has no ideological grounding: BSP

“The recent rhetoric is evidence that both parties lack ideological basis to fight the BJP. These people are in alliances only to gain power,” wrote Akash Anand, the BSP’s National Coordinator, on X (formerly Twitter)

October 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow. File

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at the party office in Lucknow. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday attacked the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the recent mudslinging between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners shows that both parties have no ideological basis to fight the BJP and are allied only to gain power.

“The recent rhetoric is evidence that both parties lack ideological basis to fight the BJP. These people are in alliances only to gain power,” wrote Akash Anand, the BSP, National Coordinator, on X.

ALSO READ
‘Practical issues’ in forming alliance with SP in Madhya Pradesh, says Kamal Nath

Mr. Anand, BSP president Mayawati’s nephew, added: “In U.P. the base of the SP has eroded and Akhilesh Yadav is losing credibility. The Muslim community voted for the SP against BJP in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls, but now everyone believes that they made a mistake by voting for the SP,” said Mr. Anand.

Tensions mounted between the Congress and the SP after seat sharing talks for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls failed, leading to both parties fielding candidates against each other in 20 Assembly seats in the State polls. SP president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the credibility of the Congress. He said only after the seat sharing fiasco, did he realise that the lNDIA opposition bloc is only for national elections.

The SP claims it has a presence in areas of Madhya Pradesh, adjoining U.P. It won seven seats in the 2003 Vidhan Sabha elections, four in the 1998 Vidhan Sabha elections and one seat in the 2008 and 2018 assembly polls.

Related Topics

Samajwadi Party / Indian National Congress / Bahujan Samaj Party / alliances and coalition / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.