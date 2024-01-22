SP chief Akhilesh Yadav comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi

January 22, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on January 22 posted on X that what could be a greater injustice than preventing anyone from being able to see their God.

His comments come amid reports that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on course of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being prevented from visiting Batadrava Than, a shrine and birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva who propagated a neo-Vaishnava sect.

Mr. Yadav in a post on X, without mentioning Mr. Gandhi or the Assam incident, said, “What could be a greater injustice than preventing anyone from having darshan of God?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party saw the comment as a positive sign, considering the seat-sharing talks between the two allies have come to a grinding halt after three rounds of discussion.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav speaking about the three rounds of negotiations said that the two sides have walked half the length and few other steps remain.

The SP has conceded seven seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal and is offering less than ten seats to the Congress. The Congress has refused the offer. As per sources, top Congress leadership will reach out to Mr. Yadav in the next few days, for further talks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.