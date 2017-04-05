S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s passport, other articles stolen in the U.S.

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has said his passport and other articles were ‘stolen’ in the U.S., but officials of Indian Consulate were quick to provide him with a duplicate travel document.

“My bag with passports, credit cards, cash, my Pads with all my song scripts were stolen,” the National Award winning singer said in a Facebook post.

SPB, as the multi-lingual singer is fondly called, is currently touring the U.S. as part of his ‘SPB50’ series where he has enthralled music lovers in cities including Seattle, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Balasubrahmanyam thanked the Indian Consulate in Houston for his coming to his aid.

“Thanks to Consul General, Houston, I got my duplicate passport in 24 hrs,” he said.

The passport saga is the latest in SPB’s unforgettable U.S. tour, as he had last month received a legal notice from music maestro Ilayaraja for singing his compositions without his permission at various concerts.

Balasubrahmanyam, had then said he would render songs of other music composers at the concerts instead of those composed by Illayaraja following his objection to it.