Souvenirs recorded mutt’s handover of sceptre to Mountbatten, says Tiruvaduthurai Adheenam spokesperson

May 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Chennai:

Special souvenirs published after Independence and the first Republic Day by the Tiruvaduthurai Adheenam had recorded an account of the mutt having handed over a sengol (sceptre) to Lord Mountbatten and later to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, according to an Adheenam spokesperson.

“The souvenirs were published during the lifetime of the then Adheenam, who attained samadhi in 1952. The copy of these souvenirs are available at the Adheenam,” the spokesperson told The Hindu in response to a query on May 26.

The spokesperson said it was this version from the souvenirs that were included in Annexure IV of the docket given by the government to journalists recently. However, this Annexure IV neither mentioned Adheenam as the source nor mentioned the date of publication. The docket also had a text of an address by His Holiness Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, presented to Nehru.

‘Photographic evidence’

At a press conference in Chennai on Friday, the current Adheenam Sri la Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal said, “There is photographic evidence for the presentation of the Sengol to Nehru. It is incorrect to say the sceptre was not even given. The picture has been published in English newspapers in 1947.” The Seer added enough evidence has been compiled in the form of a booklet and said he is saddened over the incorrect information that is being spread.

“After India attained Independence, senior leaders such as Nehruji and Rajaji got in touch with the Adheenam seeking advice on how to symbolise the independence of India. So, in 1947, Ambalavana Desigar got the Sengol made by Vummidi Bangaru jewellers in Chennai… it was taken to New Delhi by T.N. Rajarathinam, Kumarasamy Thampuran, Manikka Odhuvar on a flight.”

“Thampuran Swamigal gave the Sengol to Mountbatten who returned stating that it should be handed over to Nehru. The Sengol was taken on a procession and presented to Nehru. It was kept in a museum in Allahabad for the last 75 years inside a glass box. We are happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will keep the Sengol behind the speaker’s chair. We are going to Delhi and we will hand over the sceptre to Prime Minister. We have been told that it will be kept behind the seat of the Lok Sabha Speaker,” he added.

“There were no photos with Mountbatten. Only those alive then can confirm the event, and we learn from history,” he said.

To the question about the controversy over whether it signifies the transfer of power as claimed, the seer said, “The mutt has always had a relationship with rulers for a long time. Whenever there is a change in power, the sengol has been given to the rulers. Similarly, a Sengol was given to Nehru by the mutt. This is a historical fact.”

There were no official records of presenting the sceptre to Mountbatten.

