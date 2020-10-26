Southwest monsoon to withdraw by tomorrow

The monsoon this year has ended with an 8.7% surplus, surpassing estimates by IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to completely withdraw from the country by Wednesday and northeast monsoon rains to begin over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Kerala and Karnataka, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“The southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from some more parts of Gangetic West Bengal; most parts of Jharkhand; some parts of Odisha; remaining parts of Chhattisgarh; some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; entire Vidarbha; remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh; some parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and remaining parts of Gujarat and north Arabian Sea today, October 26, 2020 ... it is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 28, 2020,” it said in a statement.

The southwest monsoon this year has ended with an 8.7% surplus, surpassing estimates by the IMD. This was also the first time since 2010 that India has got more than 100% of its long period average (LPA), of 88 cm, in consecutive years. Last year India saw a record rainfall of 110% of the LPA, the highest in a quarter century. For the purposes of computing monsoon rainfall, the period from June 1-September 30 is considered though the monsoon systems persist usually till October 17.

India has never got over 105% of the LPA in consecutive years in at least 30 years, according to records available since 1988 on the IMD website.