National

Southwest Monsoon arrives over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the south Andaman Sea and the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal by May 21.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday, an indication that it will soon reach the mainland.

“The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 21st May, 2021,” the IMD said.

Last week, the IMD had said that the monsoon was likely to make an onset over Kerala on May 31, a day ahead of its normal schedule.

The development also marks the start of the four-month rainfall season.

The IMD has already predicted that the monsoon is expected to be normal this year.

Comments
Related Articles

MSN Labs launches anti-Black Fungus drug Posaconazole

My family had to deal with catastrophic fallout of false allegations: Tarun Tejpal after acquittal

Covid-19 | PM Modi lauds doctors, frontline workers of Varanasi

Explosion at Civil Police Officer’s house in Kozhikode: Cops rule out ‘mystery’ elements

Coronavirus | Government exploring possibility of Covaxin production outside India

NDRF prepares for Cyclone Yaas, positions teams in Bengal, Odisha

Six patients with symptoms of black fungus at Salem GH

Cabinet should pass resolution to release convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, VCK says

AIADMK co-ordinator Palaniswami calls for probe into reported death of COVID-19 patient in Cuddalore

Navy assists conduct of fire safety audit in government hospitals in Kerala

Vaccination of pregnant, lactating women: DCPCR moves SC against govt advisory

Opt for Centre’s life insurance scheme to support family amid COVID-19 worries: experts

With monsoon around the corner, Kerala State Electricity Board takes steps to keep reservoir storage at safe levels

Jaishankar talks of ‘dishonoured commitments’ during COVID-19

Emotional trauma of those bereaved by COVID-19 poses challenging mental health concerns in Kerala

Villagers block vehicles of senior officials

Coronavirus | Record tests done in a day; daily positivity rate dips, says government

TN CM issues appointment orders to kin of Thoothukudi firing incident

Siddaramaiah to move privilege motion against govt. for denying meetings with DCs

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 5:14:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/southwest-monsoon-arrives-over-andaman-and-nicobar-islands/article34614710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY