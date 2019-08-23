Southern Railway not to stop housekeeping

After a last-minute sanction of ₹50 crore to clear contractual payments, Southern Railway has withdrawn its decision to suspend onboard housekeeping services (OBHS) on 86 long-distance trains.

According to railway sources, top officials in the Ministry of Railways intervened and sorted out the cash crunch flagged by General Manager Rahul Jain at the highest levels.

Order withdrawn

On Thursday, the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer wrote to Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineers in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Palghat, Salem and Thiruvananthapuram Divisions withdrawing his earlier order directing them to issue notices to contractors to suspend OBHS on select trains with effect from September 1.

Mr. Jain, in his letter vide D.O No. M/B/49/1 dated August 7 addressed to Rajesh Agrawal, Member (Rolling Stock), Railway Board, said there was an “urgent requirement of additional funds for essential passenger amenity items...”

Referring to a letter dated July 5, he said shortage of revenue funds for essential passenger amenities, such as laundry/linen/OBHS and pest control, has reached “alarming proportions”. Against the projected requirement of ₹194 crore, the budget grant for 2019-20 was only ₹108 crore.

“In the face of such shortage of funds, Southern Railway shall have no option but to stop all OBHS work in all 110 trains in a few weeks time, and thus, would have to start issuing contract termination notices shortly. Pest control, too, will have to stop. Even cancellation of OBHS and pest control contracts will not release funds enough to cover the expenses on linen for the whole year. It may not be tenable to cancel linen/laundry contracts since payment for linen is already a part of the fare,” he said, adding, “Urgent provision of funds may please be made for these essential activities.”

A copy of the letter, also marked to V.K. Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, and Vijay Kumar, Financial Commissioner, Railway Board, is available with The Hindu.

CPRO’s claim

However, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, P.A. Dhananjayan, in a statement on the report ‘Cleaning services on trains will be hit’ in The Hindu on Thursday, claimed an “alarmist” situation had been portrayed. There was a funds mismatch that was sorted out on Wednesday.

“At no stage did Southern Railway contemplate cessation of OBHS and other allied services on Southern Railway trains. The OBHS, pest control, linen supply, toilet maintenance, etc. would continue on all 110 trains,” he said.