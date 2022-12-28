South Korean Indo-Pacific strategy pitches for enhanced cooperation with India

December 28, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

South Korea on Wednesday unveiled an Indo-Pacific strategy which noted that there has been a rise in a combination of challenges that threaten a “free, peaceful, and prosperous” Indo-Pacific while stating that it will advance the special strategic partnership with India, a “leading regional partner with shared values.” With this strategy, Korea joins several countries that have put out a strategy for the region.

“India presents great potential for growth, having the world’s second largest population and cutting-edge IT and space technologies. We will increase strategic communication and cooperation through high-level exchanges in foreign affairs and defence, while strengthening the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation by upgrading the Republic of Korea (ROK)-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement [CEPA],” the strategy said.

The strategy observed that the stability of the regional order is being increasingly eroded by rising uncertainties in the security environment, and there is growing concern about “democratic backsliding and challenges to universal values such as freedom, the rule of law, and human rights.” “The fabric of the international free trade order that previously underpinned a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific is unravelling, while the region’s economic growth engine is losing momentum,” the strategy said.

Stressing that their inclusive Indo-Pacific Strategy neither “targets nor excludes” any specific nation, ROK said, “We will work with every partner that is aligned with our vision and principles of cooperation.”

Ties with Japan

On relations with Japan which have seen some friction of late, the strategy said improved relations with Japan is essential for fostering cooperation and solidarity among like-minded Indo-Pacific nations; “we are thus continuing our diplomatic efforts to restore mutual trust and advance relations.”

With China, a key partner for achieving prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, “we will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as we pursue shared interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity, guided by international norms and rules.”

Taking this further, the strategy also called for trilateral cooperation among ROK, Japan, and China stating that such cooperation is “indispensable” to the establishment of stability and the achievement of prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific. “By resuming the ROK-Japan-China trilateral summit and reinforcing the capacity and structure of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat, we will seek new opportunities and momentum for regional cooperation in northeast Asia.”

In particular, it said that they intend to strengthen the trilateral cooperation system in the areas of green and digital transitions. “We seek to contribute to regional peace and stability by harmoniously developing ROK-U.S.-Japan cooperation and ROK-Japan-China cooperation,” it added.

“The geographical scope and partners of our Indo-Pacific Strategy span the coast of the Indian Ocean and Africa,” the strategy said. “Expanding our diplomatic horizon beyond the Korean Peninsula and northeast Asia, we will deepen strategic cooperation with key regions in the Indo-Pacific, including southeast Asia, south Asia, Oceania, and the African coast of the Indian Ocean, and develop a network of strategic partnerships tailored to each region,” it elaborated.