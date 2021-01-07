Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital, says he is absolutely fine

A press statement issued by the hospital said that the report of his routine blood tests was satisfactory and his ECG was normal

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday was discharged from Woodlands Hospital here. The former Indian cricket captain, who was admitted to the hospital on January 2 after a mild heart attack, said that he was absolutely fine.

“I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be able to fly soon,” Mr. Ganguly told mediapersons while coming out of the hospital. He thanked the doctors and health care staff at the hospital for taking care of him. “We come to hospitals to get our life back,” he said.

A press statement issued by the hospital earlier in the morning said that report of his routine blood tests was satisfactory and his ECG was normal. Mr. Ganguly reached his residence in Behala here after being discharged.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly under pressure to join politics, claims CPI(M) leader

After his admission to the hospital on January 2, a coronary angiography was performed on him the same day. A team of doctors, including experts like Devi Shetty, visited and took a stock of the 48-year-old former cricketer’s health.

Mr. Ganguly has been identified with triple vessel disease and the medical board decided that treatment of two other arteries will be done after two to three weeks.

A large number of people along with the host of media personnel were present outside the hospital when Mr. Ganguly was discharged. People were seen holding posters and placards wishing him a speedy recovery.