Soumya Vishwanathan case: HC asks police to respond to convicts’ appeals challenging life term

January 23, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A Vietnamese artist’s painting of television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The Delhi High Court on January 23 asked the police to respond to appeals filed by four convicts in the case of murder of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan challenging their conviction and life sentence.

A Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain issued notice to the police on the appeals by Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljit Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar.

The High Court also asked the authorities to file reply to the convicts’ interim application seeking suspension of their sentence.

It listed the application for hearing on February 12.

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office.

The police had claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing of Soumya.

