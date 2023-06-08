‘Soul of Steel’ Himalayan endurance challenge enters final phase

June 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The ‘Soul of Steel’ challenge launched in the forward areas of Garhwal Himalayan region in Joshimath, Uttarakhand, by a group of special forces veterans, under CLAW Global, in partnership with the Army to test an individual’s high-altitude endurance has entered the final phase of training.

“Soul of Steel Himalayan challenge, joint initiative by Indian Army and CLAW Global was flagged off from Auli, Uttarakhand. The three months long skill and endurance challenge will culminate on June 18,” the Army’s Uttar Bharat area said on its twitter account. It was flagged off by Brigadier Aman Anand, Commander of 9 (Independent) Mountain Brigade.

The challenge which was formally flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 14 and encompassed 12 weeks of training where participants from across India were trained in self-sustained style of mountaineering, survival, self-defence, navigation and emergency medicine to become self-sufficient.

The team, consisting of 23 youth from across India and the instructors from Indian Army and CLAW Global, have been inducted into the Amritganga Glacier for the final leg of the training, CLAW Global said. “Here, participants are undergoing intensive training in ice craft, which includes ice climbing, glacier negotiation, snow shelters, and search, rescue, and evacuation techniques. This phase and the two and half months of overall training has equipped them with skills for the challenges they will face while attempting summit on an unclimbed peak,” it said.

Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge is the world’s first self-sustained, high-altitude skill and endurance at such glaciated and snow bound terrains. It is modelled on the lines of the ‘Ironman triathlon’ long-distance triathlon challenge in Europe which tests an individual’s grit and endurance.

The challenge was planned in four stages: Stage 1: jungle and mountain training over 40 days; Stage 2: high altitude training over 30 days; Stage 3: refresher course for international teams over 15 days and Stage 4: the challenge over seven days. The general area of the expedition is the Nanda Devi national park which has several 7,000 feet plus peaks.

CLAW Global was set up in January 2019 by Major Jacob, a Para Special Forces officer, who had to hang up his boots following a combat skydive injury after 14 years of service in the Army.