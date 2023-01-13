‘Soul of Steel’ expedition to challenge high altitude endurance for civilians

January 13, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A ‘Soul of Steel’ challenge will be launched in India in order to test one’s high-altitude endurance. The effort that would be undertaken in Uttarakhand, is spearheaded by a venture, CLAW Global, run by veterans and is being supported by the Indian Army. The feat is on the lines of the ‘Ironman triathlon’ long-distance triathlon challenge in Europe, which tests an individual’s grit and endurance.

The expedition will be formally launched on January 14. Initially, there would be 12 Indian participants plus six international teams, and the age group to apply would be between 18 and 30 years. The challenge would be spread across three months.

“The idea behind Soul of Steel is pooling of skillsets and creating a challenge that will unlock the human ability to survive, stabilise and thrive in high altitude area,” said Major Vivek Jacob (Retd.) of CLAW Global.

It would also enable life skill training, youth development, global promotion of adventure tourism in Uttarakhand apart from displaying the skillset of veterans, he stated.

Explaining the modalities, Major Jacob said the challenge was divided into four stages. In Stage 1, participants would undergo jungle and mountain training for over 40 days, while in Stage 2, high altitude training would be provided for over 30 days. Stage 3 would entail a refresher course for international teams over a period of 15 days followed by a seven-day challenge in Stage 4.

Participant screening from March 1

Participant screening would begin from March 1 and instructor orientation programme from March 15. The final participant screening would be done on the ground at Nanital on March 27. The training would be imparted during April 2023-May 2023.

The general area of the expedition would be the Nanda Devi national park which has several 7000-feet plus peaks, said Major Jacob, adding that during the actual challenge, various situations would be painted on the ground through the navigation points the participants have to cross.

The total cost of the project was about ₹30 crore at the lowest and they were looking at companies for sponsorship, in addition to resources from the Army and CLAW, he said. “We will ask participants who apply for a token fee. It will be something all Indians can afford,” he added.

CLAW Global was set up in January 2019 by Major Jacob, a para special forces officer, who had to hang up his boots, following a combat skydive injury, after 14 years of service in the Army. In August 2021, a group of differently abled people led by CLAW Global trekked up to Kumar post on Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest battlefield.

“It will be something all Indians can afford”Major Vivek Jacob (Retd.) CLAW Global

ADVERTISEMENT