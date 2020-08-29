SOP for Metro to be finalised after September 1 meeting: Ministry

The Home Affairs Ministry announced on Saturday evening that Metro services could re-start after being suspended since March

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Saturday said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for Metro rail in the country when operations resume on September 7 would be finalised after a meeting with all Metro companies on September 1.

The MoHUA said in a statement that it had already circulated an SOP to Metro companies and this would be discussed through videoconferencing (VC) on September 1.

"All MDs have been asked to look into the SOP prepared by MoHUA earlier in view of the current realities. All suggestions will be considered in the VC meeting and accordingly the SOP will be finalised," a statement issued by MoHUA spokesperson Rajeev Jain said.