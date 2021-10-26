National

Soon, harness for four-year-olds on bikes

Soon, children upto four years old riding pillion on a bike will be mandatorily required to wear a harness.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday notified draft rules governing safety of children between nine months and four years old, which also require the speed of motorcycles carrying them to not exceed 40 kmph and children to wear helmets.

The safety harness will be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle. The child will wear the vest of the safety harness, while the adult riding the bike will wear the attached shoulder loops.

The draft rules also lay down specifications for such harnesses, which require them to be designed to hold upto 30 kg of weight.

The government has invited stakeholders’ comments for a period of 30 days before the rules are finalised.


