Sonowal elected to Rajya Sabha

Ex-CM set to resign from Assembly

Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal was on Monday declared elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam uncontested as no other candidate had filed nomination papers for the seat.

He collected the winner’s certificate from the Assembly Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Mr. Sonowal, who was Chief Minister of the first BJP-led government in Assam, is set to resign from the Majuli Assembly constituency that he won twice since 2016.

He had filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha poll on September 21. The election follows the resignation of BJP’s Biswajit Daimary from the Upper House in 2020.

Mr. Daimary is now the Speaker of the 126-member Assam House.