Sonowal bats for AYUSH immunity kit

**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021** New Delhi: Assam MLA Sarbananda Sonowal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2021_000219B)

GUWAHATI

08 January 2022 23:12 IST

It has The Ayuraksha kit comprises herbal mixtures and nasal drop

The Ministry of AYUSH has developed an Ayurvedic kit for increasing immunity to combat the variants of COVID-19, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

“Our Ministry has developed an Ayurvedic kit named Ayuraksha Kit comprising Chyavanprash, Sanshmani Vati, Anu Taila and Ayush Kwath to increase immunity in the fight against the coronavirus. Together with yoga, it can help in maintaining fitness during the pandemic,” he told journalists in Guwahati.

Mr. Sonowal said the Ministry of AYUSH is working in close coordination with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to maximise the efficacy of the medications by supplementing each other.

Advertising

Advertising