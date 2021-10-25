Sonia to meet State Cong. chiefs on Assembly polls

Nationwide protests against price rise, membership drives also on agenda

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents at the party headquarters to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, among other issues.

Polls in all the five States are likely to take place around February next year and the Congress is hoping to retain Punjab and regain Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

However, with the party going through turmoil in Punjab and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sharing a frosty relationship, Mr Sidhu’s presence would be followed with interest.

After the October 16 physical meeting of the Congress Working Committee, this will be another occasion where Ms. Gandhi would physically interact with the PCCs.

Apart from the Assembly elections, other issues on the agenda include membership drives in the States ahead of the organisational elections as well as Jan Jagran Abhiyans to carry out a mass agitation and awareness programmes across the country on price rise between November 14 and 29.

During the two-week-long campaign, senior office bearers of PCCs, District Congress Committees and Block committees will undertake padayatras to cover every polling booth in the States.

The PCCs will set up control rooms in each State and State level trainers will be given two-three days training in the AICC, so that they train designated people at district and booth level.

The timing of the meeting is significant as it just comes days after Ms. Gandhi had asserted that she was full time, hands-on party president. The assertion came just days after senior party leader Kapil Sibal — one of the group of 23 (G-23) dissident letter writers — had stated that the party didn’t have a full time president.