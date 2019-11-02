Sonia to elect Haryana CLP leader

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Friday authorised party president Sonia Gandhi to take a final call on naming the CLP leader.

At the CLP meeting, chaired by Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, a consensus could not be reached among the MLAs to elect a head, party sources said.

Sources said two names were proposed for the post of the CLP leader, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary. While a majority of the MLAs supported Mr. Hooda, a resolution was passed unanimously, authorising Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take the decision about electing the CLP leader.

Congress's Haryana in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior party leader Madhusudan Mistri attended the meeting.

Mr. Mistry, who participated as a central observer, said that he had spoken to all the MLAs individually and will submit his report to the party president.

Congress won 31 seats in the recently-held Assembly polls and it will be the principal opposition party in the Haryana Assembly.