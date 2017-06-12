Sonia should apologise for Congress leader remark on Army Chief, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her partyman Sandeep Dikshit’s remarks likening Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat’s actions to that of a “sadak ka gunda” (street thug).

At a press conference here on Monday, Ms. Sitharaman accused Congress leaders of systematically trying to undermine the morale of the security forces “since the time of the Batla house encounter.”

“The BJP has spoken several times in the recent past on the condemnable attitude of the Congress especially of its well-known faces, who speak, taking turns, to insult the Indian Army. The aspersions they cast, the shaming, the choice of words they would make — not just now, but since the time of the Batla House encounter are to demoralise the Army,” she said.

“The Congress, and its president Sonia Gandhi should make it clear whether they condone these remarks,” she added.

Former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit had, in a sound byte to TV channels, said that Gen. Rawat should have been restrained in his comments on the situation in Kashmir, and not speak in the language of a “sadak ka gunda” or street thug.

“I want to know whether it is a strategy of the Congress to undermine the Army in this way,” Ms. Sitharaman said.