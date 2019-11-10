National

Sonia should apologise: BJP

Party slams Sidhu’s remarks & Herald article

The BJP on Sunday sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the statements made by the party’s Punjab MLA, Navjyot Singh Sidhu, in Pakistan on Saturday, and for the National Herald piece comparing the Supreme Court to the apex court of Pakistan in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded an “apology from Soniaji” for Mr. Sidhu speaking favourably about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while maligning India.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 11:19:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sonia-should-apologise-bjp/article29938416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY