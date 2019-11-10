Sonia should apologise: BJP

The BJP on Sunday sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the statements made by the party’s Punjab MLA, Navjyot Singh Sidhu, in Pakistan on Saturday, and for the National Herald piece comparing the Supreme Court to the apex court of Pakistan in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded an “apology from Soniaji” for Mr. Sidhu speaking favourably about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while maligning India.