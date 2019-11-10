Sonia should apologise: BJP

The BJP on Sunday sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the statements made by the party’s Punjab MLA, Navjyot Singh Sidhu, in Pakistan on Saturday, and for the National Herald piece comparing the Supreme Court to the apex court of Pakistan in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.
Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded an “apology from Soniaji” for Mr. Sidhu speaking favourably about Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while maligning India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor