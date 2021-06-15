Sonia says no clarity yet on Galwan clashes

On first anniversary of incident, she says govt must take nation into confidence

On the first anniversary of the Galwan valley clashes between troops of India and China, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the disengagement process with Beijing “appears” to have worked to India’s disadvantage. She asked the Union government to take the nation into confidence.

In a statement, she noted that there was still no clarity on what caused the unprecedented clashes on the borders. She urged the government to ensure its performance matched the commitment of the soldiers protecting the borders.

“Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister’s last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred,” she observed.

“We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the Prime Minister’s statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020. The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s disadvantage so far,” she stated.

Remembering the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their Commanding Officer, in the confrontation with the Chinese troops, she said the Congress party joined “a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice”.

“The Congress Party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders,” she added.

Rahul pays homage to soldiers

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram to pay his homage to the soldiers. “There are many questions that remain unanswered of that incident & many explanations this govt owes to our people,” he said. He posted a video of his press conference, in which he alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to protect the country's borders but lauds the efforts of the armed forces in doing so.

“One year ago, 20 brave soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Bharat Mata in #Galwan. Shockingly, PM @narendramodi said no one violated the borders & meekly gifted away our land to China. When will PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ evict China & ensure,” tweeted Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with the hash tag #JusticeForGalwanMartyrs.