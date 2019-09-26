Sonia, Rahul to lead Gandhi Jayanti march

In an effort to reclaim Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, top Congress leaders would be leading padayatras on October 2 as part of a week-long 150th birth anniversary celebration of the Father of the Nation.
While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to lead the padayatra in Delhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi is expected to take part in the march at Sevagram in Wardha.
Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to lead the event in Uttar Pradesh.
On September 5, a circular by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal informed the State units to have a week-long (October 2-9) programme to observe the anniversary starting with a padayatra on October 2.
Mr. Venugopal had also urged to wear caps with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture during the padayatra and spread the ideas of the Mahatma.
