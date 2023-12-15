ADVERTISEMENT

Sonia, Rahul, Kharge to address rally in Nagpur on Congress foundation day on December 28

December 15, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Nagpur

A meeting of senior Congress leaders in Maharashtra is currently underway in Nagpur in the presence of AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior leader Mukul Wasnik

PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with incumbent party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on December 28, on the occasion of the grand old party's foundation day, a senior leader said on Friday.

The meeting is being attended by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, former State Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithrviraj Chavan among others.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Venugopal said, "On the occasion of Congress's foundation day on December 28, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and its former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address a huge rally in Nagpur." The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

