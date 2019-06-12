National

Sonia, Priyanka visit Raebareli to thank voters

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday arrived here on a thanks-giving visit.

This is their first visit to the constituency after Ms. Gandhi was elected from it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh said the two leaders landed at the Fursatganj airport, after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Ms. Vadra is likely to hold a review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.

