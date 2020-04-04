Sonia pledges MPLAD funds for COVID-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi pledged funds allotted to her under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme to the Rae Bareli district administration for combating the novel coronavirus. The former party president, Rahul Gandhi, flagged the problems faced by the poor because of the nationwide lockdown. “The lockdown will devastate our poor & weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the country. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through,” he wrote on Twitter, tagging a news report about a boy going without food and the police beating up his father. “A more nuanced & compassionate approach is required. It’s still not too late,” he added.