Sonia meets top leaders to strengthen Oppn. unity

Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge to call on Venkaiah Naidu to break Rajya Sabha logjam

On a day when like-minded parties took out a solidarity march against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Congress president Sonia Gandhi carried forward the theme of Opposition unity by meeting top leaders.

Tuesday’s meeting at Ms. Gandhi’s residence that included United Progressive Alliance (UPA) leaders is being interpreted as a clear message to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who had recently declared that the UPA did not exist.

It is the first among a series of meetings that the Congress chief is planning to host.

The meeting was attended by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK leader T.R. Baalu and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. NCP, DMK and NC are part of the UPA. The Shiv Sena has been pitching to recast the UPA, opening doors for newer members like itself.

The meeting also decided that a fresh attempt to break the logjam in Rajya Sabha will be made and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will call on Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Two scenarios

Sources say that it was a deliberate decision to keep the gathering to a small group out of fear of bad optics. In case of a larger meeting, Ms. Banerjee would have dominated the narrative, overshadowing the actual meet. “There would be two possible scenarios, one where we call her and she declines, and second, where we do not invite her. In both the cases, it would be her presence or absence that will dominate the headlines,” said one of the leaders who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Shiv Sena and NCP were also deliberately clubbed together to ensure there is no misunderstanding between the two Maharashtra allies.

Fault lines

Earlier in the day, Congress, Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, IUML, CPI(M) and CPI participated in the march to flag the “illegal” suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The march exposed the fault lines within the Opposition. The Trinamool Congress joined the Opposition march with Rahul Gandhi leading, but within the House, they drifted away from the Opposition.

The Opposition had decided against participating in the House at a meeting on Tuesday morning. TMC has skipped all the meetings, because it does not want to be seen as a part of Congress-led Opposition. Going against the Opposition consensus, TMC’s chief whip Sukendu Sekhar Ray and the party’s Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haq spoke during Zero Hour where the members get an opportunity to raise issues of national importance.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’ Brien, in a cryptic tweet aimed at the Congress, said, “Amused. Some political parties have the ability to come up with genuine IDEAS for protest inside and outside #Parliament, some political parties then try so hard to own (and appropriate) those ideas. Truly amusing.”

Opposition march

At around 12:30 pm, at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, where the 12 suspended MPs have been doing a sit-in protest for the last 14 days, all Opposition leaders from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha congregated, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Carrying placards proclaiming that they too should be suspended if the suspension of the 12 members cannot be revoked, the leaders marched to Vijay Chowk, a kilometre away from Parliament. TMC MPs Sugata Roy, Mausam Noor, Shantanu Sen and suspended MP Dola Sen, among others, participated in the march.

Speaking to the media at Vijay Chowk, Mr. Gandhi pointing at the suspended MPs said, “They are the symbol of the democracy of this country. They are the symbol of the crushing of the voice of the people of India. They have been suspended now for two weeks. They are sitting outside. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong,” he said.

The Government refuses to relent in the face of the protests. “I call upon the Congress members, the other Opposition members to express regret and come to the House,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

Though the Opposition parties managed to take their protest outside the Parliament premises, within the House, their limited numbers are affecting the protest. In the post-lunch session, there were only around 31 Opposition MPs, with each Opposition party missing many of its members. Together, they could not raise enough voice to stall the session, and staged a walkout.