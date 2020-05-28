Sonia launches ‘Speak Up India’ campaign, asks govt. to pay ₹7,500 for six months to poor families

New Delhi:

28 May 2020 14:15 IST

Once again, we appeal to the Union government to open the lock of the treasury and provide relief to the needy, the Congress president said

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the government to transfer ₹7,500 to every migrant worker and poor family for the next six months and an immediate cash transfer of ₹10,000 to tide over the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Launching the ‘Speak Up India’ campaign on social media platforms, she also asked the government to ensure free transport for migrant workers, free ration and provide 200 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in villages to which they had returned.

“Once again, we appeal to the Union government to open the lock of the treasury and provide relief to the needy,” Ms. Gandhi said.

The Congress chief alleged that while the entire nation could feel the agony and pain of the migrant workers, the Union government could not.

In a video message on Congress’ official Twitter handle, Ms. Gandhi said after the 1947 Independence, India had witnessed for the first time such largescale migration of people where workers were forced to walk thousands of kilometres without food, water or medicines.

“Their pain, agony and sobs were heard by every heart but perhaps not the government,” she said.

Crores of jobs had been lost, lakhs of businesses destroyed, factories had shut and farmers were running hassled to sell their produce, the Congress leader said.

“The whole country has experienced this pain but the government perhaps does not have any idea about it.”

The Congress president also urged party leaders, supporters, sympathisers to speak up and put pressure on the government for direct cash transfer.

Leaders’ appeal

“India has let down its poor. Their plight and desperate struggle to survive has been a humanitarian tragedy. The images of this struggle to stay alive shall forever remain a painful scar on the soul of the nation. #SpeakUpIndia,” tweeted senior leader Anand Sharma.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also made a video appeal for an immediate cash transfer of ₹10,000 to the poor families.

In a series of tweets, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh asked why the PM CARES Fund had not spent enough for the poor and migrant workers.

“Millions of migrants are marching home for months. Shramik Trains are running terribly late & workers are starving. Workers are shelling exorbitant amounts for tickets. The ‘Modi Fund’ released ONLY ₹1000 cr. for migrant workers, 15 days ago. Why not more? Why the delay,” he asked.