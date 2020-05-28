National

Sonia launches ‘Speak Up India’ campaign, asks govt. to pay ₹7,500 for six months to poor families

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Once again, we appeal to the Union government to open the lock of the treasury and provide relief to the needy, the Congress president said

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the government to transfer ₹7,500 to every migrant worker and poor family for the next six months and an immediate cash transfer of ₹10,000 to tide over the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Launching the ‘Speak Up India’ campaign on social media platforms, she also asked the government to ensure free transport for migrant workers, free ration and provide 200 days of employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in villages to which they had returned.

Also Read
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Doing away with RBI bonds a ‘cruel blow’ to citizens, says Chidambaram

 

“Once again, we appeal to the Union government to open the lock of the treasury and provide relief to the needy,” Ms. Gandhi said.

The Congress chief alleged that while the entire nation could feel the agony and pain of the migrant workers, the Union government could not.

In a video message on Congress’ official Twitter handle, Ms. Gandhi said after the 1947 Independence, India had witnessed for the first time such largescale migration of people where workers were forced to walk thousands of kilometres without food, water or medicines.

“Their pain, agony and sobs were heard by every heart but perhaps not the government,” she said.

 

Crores of jobs had been lost, lakhs of businesses destroyed, factories had shut and farmers were running hassled to sell their produce, the Congress leader said.

“The whole country has experienced this pain but the government perhaps does not have any idea about it.”

The Congress president also urged party leaders, supporters, sympathisers to speak up and put pressure on the government for direct cash transfer.

Leaders’ appeal

“India has let down its poor. Their plight and desperate struggle to survive has been a humanitarian tragedy. The images of this struggle to stay alive shall forever remain a painful scar on the soul of the nation. #SpeakUpIndia,” tweeted senior leader Anand Sharma.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also made a video appeal for an immediate cash transfer of ₹10,000 to the poor families.

In a series of tweets, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh asked why the PM CARES Fund had not spent enough for the poor and migrant workers.

“Millions of migrants are marching home for months. Shramik Trains are running terribly late & workers are starving. Workers are shelling exorbitant amounts for tickets. The ‘Modi Fund’ released ONLY ₹1000 cr. for migrant workers, 15 days ago. Why not more? Why the delay,” he asked.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 2:29:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sonia-launches-speak-up-india-campaign-asks-govt-to-pay-7500-for-six-months-to-poor-families/article31693622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY