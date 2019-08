Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in her first message after assuming charge as the interim President of the party, greeted citizens on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and wished peace, good health and happiness to all.

“May this auspicious occasion bring peace, good health and happiness to all,” she said in her message.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is in Wayanad to take stock of the flood situation, also conveyed his Id greetings